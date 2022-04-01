Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMIN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($19.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.89.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.