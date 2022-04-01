Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($22.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMIN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.20).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($19.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,503.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.89.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,381.60).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.