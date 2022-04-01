Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0297 on Major Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $57,099.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

