Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Megan Hansen Sells 10,694 Shares

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

