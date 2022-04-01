SmartFinancial, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.