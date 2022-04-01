SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Trimmed by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. SLM comprises approximately 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,961,000 after buying an additional 955,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,085,000 after buying an additional 752,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 114,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

