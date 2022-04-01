SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.46.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.