Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.52.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $133.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.