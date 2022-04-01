Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SYTAW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

