Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of TSLX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 261,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

