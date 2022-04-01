SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

SITC remained flat at $$16.71 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,670,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

