Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,525. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

