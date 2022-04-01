Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases Dividend to $1.57 Per Share

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.571 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of SHI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.60. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

