Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,880. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

