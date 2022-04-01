Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

