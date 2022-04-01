Simmons Bank Sells 2,397 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

