Simmons Bank Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after buying an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 322,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,462. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

