Simmons Bank Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. 4,315,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

