Simmons Bank Acquires 432 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

