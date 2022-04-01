Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.