Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SIG traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $71.08. 18,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,690. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,337 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

