Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $4,237,337 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,690. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

