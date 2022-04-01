Signaturefd LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average of $132.62. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

