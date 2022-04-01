Signaturefd LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,601,000 after purchasing an additional 517,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,725,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 224,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.