Signaturefd LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

