Signaturefd LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $256.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $7,157,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

