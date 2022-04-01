Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $428.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $428.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Compass Point reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.62.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $293.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $313.77. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $207.86 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

