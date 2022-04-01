SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,100 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 1,364,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.8 days.

Shares of SCBGF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.