Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $381.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

