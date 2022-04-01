Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT Lowered to €71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.05.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

