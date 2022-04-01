Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Lowered to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GCTAF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.65.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
