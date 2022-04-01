Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $575.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $586.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

