Short Interest in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Rises By 37.0%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ZSAN stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.95. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

