Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Grows By 29.9%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.