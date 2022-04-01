Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Decreases By 24.3%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,856,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

IHD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,335. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.