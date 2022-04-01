Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Declines By 24.1%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VGII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 34,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,039. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.