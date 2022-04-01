Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Increases By 41.2%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VMI opened at $238.60 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $236.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,993,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

