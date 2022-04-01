Short Interest in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Drops By 19.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 39,860,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,754,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

