Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Increases By 27.1%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $116.04 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.07.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $46.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About United States Lime & Minerals (Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.