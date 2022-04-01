Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expands By 27.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 419,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
