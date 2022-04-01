Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expands By 27.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 419,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

