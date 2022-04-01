Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Decreases By 19.4%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.