Short Interest in TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) Declines By 21.9%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $23,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $16,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,356. TDCX has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

