Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Expands By 27.5%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 979.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $30.24 on Friday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

