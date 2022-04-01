Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Declines By 22.6%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 6,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.70. 1,406,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.85. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.