Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Rises By 41.4%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 474,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.80 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

