Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Decreases By 16.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 846,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,083.0 days.

Resona stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Get Resona alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.