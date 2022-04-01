Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Grows By 45.6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 768,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,017. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

