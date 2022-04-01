Short Interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expands By 40.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

