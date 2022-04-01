Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Declines By 24.8%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 2,754,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

