Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Rises By 25.8%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 728,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 808,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,962,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

