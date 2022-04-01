Short Interest in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Rises By 25.8%

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 519,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

